Many better options than Wasim Khan for PCB CEO, Pakistan player says

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan seamer Farooq Hamid believes that there are many better options than Wasim Khan when it comes to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive role.
While Wasim has played a pivotal role in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan, Hamid said that he would prefer people like Majid Khan, Ramiz Raja and Wasim Akram.
Explaining why, he noted that they “know the domestic system of Pakistan very well”.
“PCB have brought Wasim Khan from abroad to run the PCB, while many talented persons who know the domestic system of Pakistan very well are available here such as Majid Khan, Ramiz Raja and Wasim Akram and many others,” Hamid, who only represented Pakistan in one Test match, told Dawn.