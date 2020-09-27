Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has revealed that players who want to represent the national team and have long careers must focus on Test cricket.

Misbah noted that this starts at the domestic level, where players must be committed to playing the longer format.

He added that dominating in Test cricket is how players make a name for themselves and pointed out that “T20 and ODI cricket will become easy”.

“If you want to make a name for yourself in the cricketing world then you have to play Test cricket. We are encouraging the players to focus more on the longer version of the game,” Misbah told Cricingif as quoted by Ary Sports.

“If you play your domestic cricket, which is an investment for the longer version of the game, then you can develop yourself thereby prolonging your career and T20 and ODI cricket will become easy for you.”

