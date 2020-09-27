Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan fast bowler Farooq Hamid admitted that he is still stumped at why Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani appointed Misbah-ul-Haq as the national team’s head coach and chief selector.

While Hamid said Misbah was “okay” as a cricketer, he insisted that the 46-year-old isn’t qualified to occupy both roles.

While Hamid described Mani as an “old friend”, he reiterated that it “is beyond comprehension” why Mani opted to give Misbah two crucial roles when there were many other candidates.

“Mani is my old friend but has only theoretical knowledge of the game. I could not understand who advised Mani to appoint Misbah as head coach and chief selector,” Hamid, who only represented Pakistan in one Test match, told Dawn.

“As a cricketer Misbah is okay, but not in his dual role of chief selector and head coach. Both these key posts have their own demands and qualification, so this action of Mani is beyond comprehension.”

