Iconic Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has said that he doesn’t remember holding a knife to former batting coach Grant Flower’s throat.
Flower claimed that Younis did this during Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2016 when he tried to give him some batting advice.
He added that then-head coach Mickey Arthur had to intervene to defuse the situation.
However, while he couldn’t recall the incident, Younis praised Flower for being an excellent mentor.
“Grant Flower [has] worked hard for me during my tour of Australia and he was a mentor who always stood by us,” he said on Geo News programme Score.
