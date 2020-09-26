Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has said that he doesn’t remember holding a knife to former batting coach Grant Flower’s throat.

Flower claimed that Younis did this during Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2016 when he tried to give him some batting advice.

He added that then-head coach Mickey Arthur had to intervene to defuse the situation.

However, while he couldn’t recall the incident, Younis praised Flower for being an excellent mentor.

“Grant Flower [has] worked hard for me during my tour of Australia and he was a mentor who always stood by us,” he said on Geo News programme Score.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1183 ( 16.95 % ) Waqar Younis 151 ( 2.16 % ) Javed Miandad 336 ( 4.81 % ) Shahid Afridi 1765 ( 25.29 % ) Imran Khan 1834 ( 26.28 % ) Zaheer Abbas 110 ( 1.58 % ) Younis Khan 339 ( 4.86 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 489 ( 7.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 578 ( 8.28 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 41 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 154 ( 2.21 % ) Back

