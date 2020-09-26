Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has admitted that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed will have to keep waiting before being presented with another opportunity to represent his country.

This comes after Sarfaraz only featured in the third T20 International during Pakistan’s recent tour of England.

Sarfaraz was on the bench the rest of the time and even brought water onto the field for his teammates.

With Mohammad Rizwan having overtaken him as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper, Younis, who was Pakistan’s batting coach during the tour, admitted on Geo News programme Score that it could be some time before Sarfaraz gets another shot to play international cricket.

Sarfaraz will now captain Sindh in the National T20 Cup, which will be held from September 30 to October 18.

