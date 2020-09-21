Umar Gul: Pakistan made a mistake by not picking Sohail Khan for England Tests

Umar Gul believes Pakistan made a mistake not picking Sohail Khan for the England Test series

Umar Gul: “Sohail Khan should have been given a chance as he would have been very keen on making a strong comeback”

Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul believes that it was mistake not to pick veteran seamer Sohail Khan for the recent three-Test series against England.

Sohail had shown a lot of promise during the intra-squad practice matches held prior to the series as he took five-fors in both games in Derby.

However, he was overlooked for the Test series, which Pakistan lost 1-0.

Gul noted that Sohail should have been given a chance as the 36-year-old “would have been very keen on making a strong comeback”.

“Sohail Khan should have been given a chance as he would have been very keen on making a strong comeback. He also performed well in the practice matches. I think the team management made a mistake by not including him in the lineup for Test matches,” Gul told Cricket Pakistan.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
