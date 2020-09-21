Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to investigate the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for government interference.

Should any member nation have the problem of government interference, they run the risk of being stripped of their international status by the ICC.

Mani believes the problem exists in India and the ICC should launch a probe into whether this is the case.

“I am not talking to the BCCI about bilateral cricket. It is up to them to speak to us if they have something to say. The ICC (International Cricket Council) constitution says there should be no government interference. So, I think ICC should be talking to them [BCCI],” Mani told IANS as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ehsan Mani said we won’t beg India to let Pakistan players play in the IPL

Coming Soon Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 33 ( 28.7 % ) Rohit Sharma 15 ( 13.04 % ) MS Dhoni 25 ( 21.74 % ) Mohammed Shami 33 ( 28.7 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 1 ( 0.87 % ) Hardik Pandya 0 ( 0 % ) Lokesh Rahul 4 ( 3.48 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 1 ( 0.87 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 1 ( 0.87 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2 ( 1.74 % ) Back

Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 33 ( 28.7 % ) Rohit Sharma 15 ( 13.04 % ) MS Dhoni 25 ( 21.74 % ) Mohammed Shami 33 ( 28.7 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 1 ( 0.87 % ) Hardik Pandya 0 ( 0 % ) Lokesh Rahul 4 ( 3.48 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 1 ( 0.87 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 1 ( 0.87 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2 ( 1.74 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...