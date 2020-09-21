Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said that he was available to bowl during the recent T20 series against England, but captain Babar Azam didn’t require his off-spin services.

Despite not bowling, Hafeez stole the show with the bat as he finished as the highest run-scorer among both teams in the three-match series.

Hafeez scored 155 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 155 and a strike-rate of 176.13.

“I am allowed to bowl in international cricket for past one year as I cleared my bowling action test after it was declared illegal in an English county cricket match,” Hafeez said on Kamran Akmal’s YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I also bowled in this year’s Pakistan Super League as well. I was also available to bowl on this tour, but it was the captain’s choice to not use me. If I was not in the captain’s plan, it does not mean that he is unaware of my ability as a bowler. In future, if given an opportunity, I am available to deliver as a bowler.”

