Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has shockingly revealed that many Pakistan players are insecure about their future when they are in the national team.
Akmal noted that unlike many of the top teams in the world, Pakistan tend to drop players with lots of experience “and no one bothers asking about their welfare”.
He noted that it is a very different case in India and used the example of wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha to back up his point.
“Unfortunately, yes. It’s the opposite scenario in Pakistan to what we see in England or other world-class sides, where sometimes players with many years of experience are just dumped from the team and no one bothers asking about their welfare,” Akmal told PakPassion.
“Look at the example of Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha who was unfit to play for almost a year but the BCCI kept faith in him and he repaid that trust by performing so well against Australia. This is the type of planning and coordination that is needed in our cricket too and I hope it will happen in future.”
