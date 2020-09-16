Kamran Akmal wants Pakistan selectors to drop Fakhar Zaman?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal believes that the national selectors need to be careful not to give players like opening batsman Fakhar Zaman so many chances if they haven’t lived up to expectations.

Zaman featured in all three T20 Internationals against England, but didn’t bat in the first match. In the last two games, he made scores of 36 and 1 respectively.

With Zaman having previously struggled to have an impact with the bat, Akmal urged the 30-year-old to bounce back and do well in domestic cricket if he wants to remain on the selectors’ radar going forward.

“The selectors also need to watch out for cases like that of Fakhar Zaman who has been given plenty of chances but has not been able to score that well,” Akmal told PakPassion. “It’s in his interest that he goes away and does well in domestic cricket or else his long-term chances will be badly damaged by his continuing run of low scores.”

