Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Kamran Akmal believes that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan needs to open the batting in T20 Internationals or he may potentially be dropped in the future.

This comes after Rizwan didn’t bat in the two T20 Internationals he played during the recent tour of England.

However, he took one catch and had a stumping as well.

As for the three-match Test series that preceded it, the 28-year-old scored 161 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.25.

“Whilst he has done well in Tests, I feel that in the shorter formats and especially Twenty20s, he is struggling a bit to find a place in the side,” Akmal told PakPassion. “The only solution to this is for Rizwan to establish himself as an opener as that would not only make him indispensable but also result in an excellent team combination.

“However, I will sound a note of caution here and request the selectors to make sure that if they play Rizwan in other formats then they must judge him on specific formats only – it should not be the case that he loses his place in Tests if he doesn’t perform well in T20Is or vice versa.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Kamran Akmal admits which Pakistan player is “unbelievably good”?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1122 ( 17.21 % ) Waqar Younis 147 ( 2.25 % ) Javed Miandad 303 ( 4.65 % ) Shahid Afridi 1676 ( 25.7 % ) Imran Khan 1671 ( 25.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 102 ( 1.56 % ) Younis Khan 315 ( 4.83 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 467 ( 7.16 % ) Saeed Anwar 537 ( 8.23 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 35 ( 0.54 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 146 ( 2.24 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1122 ( 17.21 % ) Waqar Younis 147 ( 2.25 % ) Javed Miandad 303 ( 4.65 % ) Shahid Afridi 1676 ( 25.7 % ) Imran Khan 1671 ( 25.62 % ) Zaheer Abbas 102 ( 1.56 % ) Younis Khan 315 ( 4.83 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 467 ( 7.16 % ) Saeed Anwar 537 ( 8.23 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 35 ( 0.54 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 146 ( 2.24 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...