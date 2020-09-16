Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Kamran Akmal noted that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed needs to start batting in the top order if he wants to get back into the national team and cement his place in the side.

Sarfaraz recently featured in the third T20 International against England, which was his first game for Pakistan since being stripped of the captaincy in October 2019.

In addition to promoting himself up the batting order, Akmal pointed out that Sarfaraz also has to “concentrate on not only doing well in domestic cricket as a wicketkeeper but also as a captain”.

“He captained Pakistan sides for almost 3 years before he was dropped but he now has a clear path in front of him if he wishes to make a comeback in the national side,” Akmal told PakPassion. “He must concentrate on not only doing well in domestic cricket as a wicketkeeper but also as a captain.

“I would like him to bat in the top order so that he can push himself and demonstrate his utility. Especially when it comes to Twenty20 or One-Day cricket, I would like him to bat up the order and possibly open the innings as currently he comes too late to bat which really doesn’t give him a chance to score many runs.

“Similarly, in red-ball cricket, he needs to bat at the number 4 or 5 position and showcase his talent there too which will benefit him in the long run.”

