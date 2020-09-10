Why is former Pakistan captain Salman Butt facing a lot of backlash?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt is facing a lot of criticism after he refused to captain the Central Punjab second XI team in the National T20 Cup.

Butt noted that he didn’t want to play because “division two is not my level”.

He added that he should be playing in division one as “my T20 national cup record speaks loud and clear”.

However, Butt won’t be playing for the first team after head coach Shahid Anwar told him that there was no place for him.

“Salman asked Shahid Anwar the logic behind this, especially when the top three batsmen of Central Punjab division one team, Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad and Babar Azam, were not available due to various reasons,” a source was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Salman also reminded Anwar that he had been the top three scorers of the national T20 tournament for the last three seasons and his team had twice appeared in the final while once also winning it.”

Butt also clarified that he didn’t get upset when being offered the chance to captain the Central Punjab second XI side.

“Yes true I would rather let a younger player take part in level two. I never lost my cool, that part is nonsense. Division two is not my level, my T20 national cup record speaks loud and clear ALHAMDULILAH,” Butt said.

