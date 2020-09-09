Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has praised limited overs captain Babar Azam for being “powerful”.

Misbah also made it clear that as captain, Azam is making “his own decisions” and isn’t being controlled or influenced by anyone else.

A former captain himself, Misbah feels that it is important Azam makes decisions on his own and learns from his mistakes as that is the only way he will become a better leader.

“Every player looks to do what he can to improve the team. Babar is powerful and makes his own decisions. There are no instructions from us. We try to empower him,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I have remained a captain. Until you don’t take your own decisions, you won’t learn. You can only learn from your own decision. Mistakes happen but overall I think things are improving and will improve.”

Misbah’s comments come after Pakistan, under Azam’s leadership, drew the T20 series against England 1-1.

Prior to the T20 series, Pakistan lost the Test series 1-0.

