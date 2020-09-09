Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he’s “trying to find the right balance with” left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir.

This comes after Amir played two games in the recent three-match T20 series against England.

Amir failed to have an impact as he went wicketless and finished with an economy rate of 9.36.

“We’re just trying to find the right balance with Amir. If we have two young bowlers in the team then we have one experienced bowlers like Wahab replaced Amir,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“With Amir, we needed two new ball bowlers and he was bowling the best. This is not about individuals, we are forming the team according to the requirements.”

