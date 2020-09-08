Akhtar described which Pakistan player as ‘sheer elegance and class’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar described iconic batsman Zaheer Abbas as “sheer elegance and class” after he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Abbas, nicknamed the Asian Bradman, represented Pakistan in 78 Tests and scored 5,062 runs, which included 12 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 44.79.

He also featured in 62 ODIs and accumulated 2,572 runs, which included seven hundreds and 13 half-centuries, at an average of 47.62.

“Congratulations to Zaheer bhai for making it to the ICC Hall of Fame. Sheer elegance and class. One of Pakistan’s finest,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 157 ( 7.45 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 22 ( 1.04 % ) Shane Warne 28 ( 1.33 % ) Brian Lara 173 ( 8.21 % ) Ricky Ponting 69 ( 3.27 % ) Viv Richards 178 ( 8.44 % ) Jacques Kallis 63 ( 2.99 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 108 ( 5.12 % ) Wasim Akram 1231 ( 58.4 % ) Glenn McGrath 18 ( 0.85 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 61 ( 2.89 % ) Back

