Akhtar described which Pakistan player as ‘sheer elegance and class’?

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar described iconic batsman Zaheer Abbas as “sheer elegance and class” after he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.
Abbas, nicknamed the Asian Bradman, represented Pakistan in 78 Tests and scored 5,062 runs, which included 12 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 44.79.
He also featured in 62 ODIs and accumulated 2,572 runs, which included seven hundreds and 13 half-centuries, at an average of 47.62.
Congratulations to Zaheer bhai for making it to the ICC Hall of Fame. Sheer elegance & class. One of Pakistan's finest. #ZedBhai #ZaheerAbbas #Cricket #Pakistan #ICCHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/PlSPBv7Q3p
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 24, 2020
“Congratulations to Zaheer bhai for making it to the ICC Hall of Fame. Sheer elegance and class. One of Pakistan’s finest,” Akhtar said on Twitter.
