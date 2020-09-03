Why is Sohail Tanvir angry with the Pakistan selectors?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Veteran Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir has lashed out at the national selectors for continuing to ignore him.

Tanvir has not played for Pakistan since April 2017, but has been faring well in domestic T20 competitions.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Tanvir was the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets in eight matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.30 and an economy rate of 6.80.

The 35-year-old is now playing for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Tanvir slammed the Pakistan selectors for picking experienced players like Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Sohail Khan for the recent tour of England and questioned why he continues to be overlooked.

“I don’t find a logical reason for selectors to ignore me. As far as age is concerned, Sohail Khan is older than me and Wahab Riaz is also there with the team. Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are also playing, who are much older than all the names I mentioned,” Tanvir told Cricket Pakistan.

“Performance should be the criteria for selection and not age. The goal is to win matches for Pakistan, so any player who can contribute should be preferred regardless of his age.

“An experienced player will be beneficial for the team as he can share his experience with the younger players in the team. Coaching staff can’t help you on the field, so you need seniors in the team to help the youngsters. Performance has never been an issue with me. I have performed consistently in the last two seasons of PSL as well as National T20.”

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 2 ( 4.26 % ) Karachi Kings 14 ( 29.79 % ) Lahore Qalandars 10 ( 21.28 % ) Multan Sultans 8 ( 17.02 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 9 ( 19.15 % ) Quetta Gladiators 4 ( 8.51 % ) Back

