Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Sohail Tanvir has revealed that Mickey Arthur “wanted to have a young team” during his tenure as the national team’s head coach.

Arthur was Pakistan’s coach from 2016 to 2019, but Tanvir has not played international cricket since April 2017.

While he doesn’t hold any ill feelings towards Arthur, Tanvir admitted that he was hoping to be considered for selection when Misbah-ul-Haq took over as head coach and chief selector.

Even though that hasn’t happened yet, the 35-year-old is not giving up hope of it occurring in the future.

“I have been out of the national side for last three years. Mickey Arthur had a different mindset and wanted to have a young team. I understand every coach has a different point of view, but I was hoping to be considered by the new setup and still hopeful,” Tanvir told Cricket Pakistan.

