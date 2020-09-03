What nickname has the Pakistan team given Naseem Shah?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah has revealed that his teammates have nicknamed him ‘Lillee Shah’ after legendary Australia fast bowler Dennis Lillee.

Lillee took 355 wickets in the 70 Tests he played at an average of 23.92. He also claimed 103 wickets in 63 ODIs at an average of 20.82.

Naseem admitted that being nicknamed after one of the greatest bowlers to ever play the game “motivates me”.

The 17-year-old has represented Pakistan in seven Tests thus far, taking 16 wickets at an average of 34.81, but he has yet to make his debut in limited overs cricket.

In the recent Test series against England, the teenager took three wickets in three Tests at an average of 69.33.

“He’s such a big legend,” Naseem told the BBC as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I just do my natural bowling and a legend like that has worked so hard. I’ll try my very best to try and work as hard as him if not harder and make a name for myself.

“The senior players all show so much love for me as I’m the youngest in the team. They call me this name and it motivates me that they have so much faith in me.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Naseem Shah is “immature” and can’t win Tests for Pakistan right now – Who said this?

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 225 ( 13.65 % ) Babar Azam 1055 ( 64.02 % ) Steve Smith 69 ( 4.19 % ) Ben Stokes 219 ( 13.29 % ) Kane Williamson 20 ( 1.21 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.42 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.3 % ) Rohit Sharma 12 ( 0.73 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 10 ( 0.61 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.55 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 17 ( 1.03 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 225 ( 13.65 % ) Babar Azam 1055 ( 64.02 % ) Steve Smith 69 ( 4.19 % ) Ben Stokes 219 ( 13.29 % ) Kane Williamson 20 ( 1.21 % ) Rashid Khan 7 ( 0.42 % ) Pat Cummins 5 ( 0.3 % ) Rohit Sharma 12 ( 0.73 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 10 ( 0.61 % ) Kagiso Rabada 9 ( 0.55 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 17 ( 1.03 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...