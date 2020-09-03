Naseem Shah reveals which Pakistan legend he is ‘very close to’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has revealed that he is “very close to” bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Naseem noted that this isn’t only when it comes to cricket, but also about issues relating to his personal life.

The 17-year-old admitted that he has no problem about opening up to Waqar as the legendary seamer “advises me on everything in life”.

“I’m very close to Waqar and it’s not just cricket, it’s about life. He asks me about everything and I’m not scared of such a big legend. The only thing I fear is that I don’t want to ever say the wrong thing. He advises me on everything in life,” Naseem told the BBC as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: What nickname has the Pakistan team given Naseem Shah?

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 2 ( 4.26 % ) Karachi Kings 14 ( 29.79 % ) Lahore Qalandars 10 ( 21.28 % ) Multan Sultans 8 ( 17.02 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 9 ( 19.15 % ) Quetta Gladiators 4 ( 8.51 % ) Back

Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 2 ( 4.26 % ) Karachi Kings 14 ( 29.79 % ) Lahore Qalandars 10 ( 21.28 % ) Multan Sultans 8 ( 17.02 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 9 ( 19.15 % ) Quetta Gladiators 4 ( 8.51 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...