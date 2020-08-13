Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has admitted that he is unsure if all-rounder Faheem Ashraf will feature in any of the matches during the ongoing tour of England.

Faheem has not played for Pakistan since October 2019, but was included in the larger-than-usual squad picked.

Pakistan are currently in the midst of a three-Test series and trail 1-0 after losing the first Test in Manchester by three wickets.

Following the Test series, they will play three T20 Internationals against England.

However, Waqar said it remains to be seen if Faheem will feature in any of the upcoming matches.

“He is another very talented cricketer but it’s unfortunate that he hasn’t really kicked off as yet in his career,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “He’s a good T20 and ODI bowler but when it comes to Test match cricket, he hasn’t played that many (Tests) and hasn’t made an impact in the Tests he has played in.

“He’s here and we are looking at him – we haven’t really decided yet (on playing him) but we are thinking about it – we will definitely gear him up and see if he is ready to go and deliver the goods for Pakistan.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Waqar Younis called which Pakistan player a “match-winner”?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 393 ( 18.13 % ) Waqar Younis 70 ( 3.23 % ) Javed Miandad 112 ( 5.17 % ) Shahid Afridi 593 ( 27.35 % ) Imran Khan 532 ( 24.54 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.15 % ) Younis Khan 107 ( 4.94 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 102 ( 4.7 % ) Saeed Anwar 170 ( 7.84 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 9 ( 0.42 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 55 ( 2.54 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 393 ( 18.13 % ) Waqar Younis 70 ( 3.23 % ) Javed Miandad 112 ( 5.17 % ) Shahid Afridi 593 ( 27.35 % ) Imran Khan 532 ( 24.54 % ) Zaheer Abbas 25 ( 1.15 % ) Younis Khan 107 ( 4.94 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 102 ( 4.7 % ) Saeed Anwar 170 ( 7.84 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 9 ( 0.42 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 55 ( 2.54 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...