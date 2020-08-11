Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Ramiz Raja has slammed Pakistan for their loss to England in the first Test, saying they are the only team who could have lost from such an advantageous position.

Pakistan set England 277 to win, but despite of having England reeling at 117/5, the tourists could not get the job done as Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes put together a 139-run partnership.

Buttler was eventually trapped lbw by Yasir Shah for 75, but Woakes guided England home with his unbeaten knock of 84.

“Only Pakistan could have lost from that position. With such a lead they may have through 250 would be enough to roll over England. With five wickets down and [the] big guns back in the pavilion at 117, allowing [an] over 100-run (139 runs) partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes is the disappointing part,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Mind you Buttler was playing for his position in the XI. Pakistan were [a] little confused during that partnership. This has been happening with Pakistan quite often unfortunately. It was a superb partnership no doubt but why did Pakistan allow it? There is a reason their ranking is low in Tests (No. 7).”

The second Test will begin on Thursday in Southampton.

