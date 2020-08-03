Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic fast bowler Wasim Akram believes that batsman Babar Azam will be the “main star for Pakistan” in the Test series against England.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman over the past 12 months and is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming series.

With the 25-year-old being regarded as one of the best players in the world today, Akram is confident that Azam can “show the world why he is so highly rated”.

That being said, Akram also conceded that there will be a lot of pressure on Azam during the series.

“Pakistan has to be positive against England and not go into their shell and be defensive,” he said in an interview with inews.co.uk. “It will be tough against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who are both great bowlers and have over 1,000 Test wickets between them.

“But I expect that Babar Azam will be the main star for Pakistan and although there will be pressure on him.

“I think he can cope with the expectations and pressure and show the world why he is so highly rated.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 54 ( 15 % ) Babar Azam 224 ( 62.22 % ) Steve Smith 14 ( 3.89 % ) Ben Stokes 37 ( 10.28 % ) Kane Williamson 6 ( 1.67 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 0.28 % ) Pat Cummins 2 ( 0.56 % ) Rohit Sharma 7 ( 1.94 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 6 ( 1.67 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 8 ( 2.22 % ) Back

