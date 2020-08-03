Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Wasim Akram believes that openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali will play a vital role in the Test series against England.

Akram noted that as the opening pair, it will be Masood and Abid’s job to get Pakistan off to a good start and “see off the new ball”.

Both Masood and Abid haven’t been in the best of form in the lead-up to the Test serie as in the two four-day intra-squad practice matches Pakistan held in Derby, Masood made scores of 42, 11, 9 and 49.

As for Abid, he scored 10, 1 and 16.

“The Pakistan batting does look a bit weak on paper and this could be an area that England may target,” Akram said in an interview with inews.co.uk.

“The opening partnership for Pakistan is vital and both Shan Masood and Abid Ali need to show resilience and a lot of skill to see off the new ball.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting in Manchester on Wednesday and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

