Iconic Pakistan seamer Wasim Akram has revealed that Test captain Azhar Ali and veteran batsman Asad Shafiq must “lead from the front” during the Test series against England.

This is because they are the most experienced players in the side and the “younger batsmen will be looking to them for guidance”.

In the two four-day intra-squad practice matches Pakistan held in Derby, Azhar made scores of 31, 120, 6 and 28.

Shafiq, meanwhile, scored 51, 67, 9 and 0 not out.

“When Pakistan have been a strong team in Test cricket, they have had players down the order who can add vital runs and that will be very important this time around, too,” Akram said in an interview with inews.co.uk.

“The lower-order and tail will need to be brave and provide important runs later in the innings.

“Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq are the two most experienced batsmen in the squad and a lot will depend upon them. I want these two batsmen to lead from the front and show responsibility as the younger batsmen will be looking to them for guidance.”

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting in Manchester on Wednesday and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

