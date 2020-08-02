Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that he turned down a 175,000 pound contract to play county cricket for Nottinghamshire in order to fight in the Kargil War.

The Kargil War was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan in 1999 that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of soldiers from both nations.

Akhtar noted that he was ready to fight for Pakistan and willing to die for his country as well.

“I had a 175,000 pound contract with Nottingham. Then in 2002 I had another big contract. I left both when Kargil happened,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I stood on the outskirts of Lahore. A general asked me what I’m doing there. I said a war is about to start and we’ll die together. I left county [cricket] twice like this and the counties were shocked. I wasn’t concerned about that. I called up my friends in Kashmir and told them I am ready to fight.

“When the planes (from India) came and downed some of our trees, that was a big loss for us. They dropped 6-7 trees and we are really putting a lot of focus on trees now. I was very hurt about this. I was feeling dizzy when I woke up that day and my wife told me to calm down. But until the next day when I saw the news, that continued. I know the inside story of what happened on the next day, I’m from Rawalpindi and I know GHQ.”

