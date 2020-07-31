Which current Pakistan player has Shahid Afridi called a ‘match-winner’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has called left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz a “match-winner”.

Afridi’s praise for Wahab came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Match winner — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Wahab is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the Test and T20 series.

There is a possibility that Wahab could make his Test comeback during the series after he opted to take a break from red-ball cricket.

The 35-year-old has not played Test cricket since Pakistan faced Australia in Dubai in October 2018.

Wahab only featured in one of the two four-day intra-squad practice matches Pakistan held in Derby. In that game, he went wicketless and scored nine runs.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi reveals his favourite spinner in the Pakistan team

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36 ( 18 % ) Babar Azam 126 ( 63 % ) Steve Smith 7 ( 3.5 % ) Ben Stokes 15 ( 7.5 % ) Kane Williamson 3 ( 1.5 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 0.5 % ) Pat Cummins 1 ( 0.5 % ) Rohit Sharma 4 ( 2 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1 ( 0.5 % ) Kagiso Rabada 1 ( 0.5 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 5 ( 2.5 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 36 ( 18 % ) Babar Azam 126 ( 63 % ) Steve Smith 7 ( 3.5 % ) Ben Stokes 15 ( 7.5 % ) Kane Williamson 3 ( 1.5 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 0.5 % ) Pat Cummins 1 ( 0.5 % ) Rohit Sharma 4 ( 2 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1 ( 0.5 % ) Kagiso Rabada 1 ( 0.5 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 5 ( 2.5 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...