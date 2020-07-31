Shahid Afridi reveals how he thinks Pakistan will do in England

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former all-rounder Shahid Afridi said his expectations for Pakistan’s series against England are “very much positive”.

While Afridi is backing them to do well, it remains to be seen how Pakistan perform in the Test series, which begins next week. This will be followed by a T20 series at the end of August.

“Very much positive,” Afridi said on Twitter in response to a fan.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

