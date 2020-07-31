Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that Shadab Khan is his favourite spinner in the national team right now.

Afridi made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Shadab Khan — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Shadab is current in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.

In the two four-day intra-squad practice matches Pakistan played in Derby, Shadab went wicketless and made scores of 16, 39 not out and 11.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 140 ( 21.88 % ) Waqar Younis 24 ( 3.75 % ) Javed Miandad 44 ( 6.88 % ) Shahid Afridi 98 ( 15.31 % ) Imran Khan 185 ( 28.91 % ) Zaheer Abbas 11 ( 1.72 % ) Younis Khan 34 ( 5.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 25 ( 3.91 % ) Saeed Anwar 61 ( 9.53 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 2.19 % ) Back

