Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that Shadab Khan is his favourite spinner in the national team right now.
Afridi made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Shadab Khan
Shadab is current in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the upcoming Test and T20 series.
In the two four-day intra-squad practice matches Pakistan played in Derby, Shadab went wicketless and made scores of 16, 39 not out and 11.
Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.
