Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Shahid Afridi was asked to pick a better batting coach out of Younis Khan and Inzamam-ul-Haq, but he couldn’t do it.

Rather than select one of them, Afridi called both of them “legends” and said the most important thing is “who can teach the players better”.

Younis is currently serving as Pakistan’s batting coach during the team’s tour of England, which starts next week, while Inzamam was previously the national team’s chief selector before being succeeded by Misbah-ul-Haq, who is also head coach.

Both legends, it is important who can teach the players better — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

“Both legends, it is important who can teach the players better,” Afridi said during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi reveals how he thinks Pakistan will do in England

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 140 ( 21.88 % ) Waqar Younis 24 ( 3.75 % ) Javed Miandad 44 ( 6.88 % ) Shahid Afridi 98 ( 15.31 % ) Imran Khan 185 ( 28.91 % ) Zaheer Abbas 11 ( 1.72 % ) Younis Khan 34 ( 5.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 25 ( 3.91 % ) Saeed Anwar 61 ( 9.53 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 2.19 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 140 ( 21.88 % ) Waqar Younis 24 ( 3.75 % ) Javed Miandad 44 ( 6.88 % ) Shahid Afridi 98 ( 15.31 % ) Imran Khan 185 ( 28.91 % ) Zaheer Abbas 11 ( 1.72 % ) Younis Khan 34 ( 5.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 25 ( 3.91 % ) Saeed Anwar 61 ( 9.53 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 2.19 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...