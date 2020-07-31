Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Shahid Afridi was asked to pick a better batting coach out of Younis Khan and Inzamam-ul-Haq, but he couldn’t do it.
Rather than select one of them, Afridi called both of them “legends” and said the most important thing is “who can teach the players better”.
Younis is currently serving as Pakistan’s batting coach during the team’s tour of England, which starts next week, while Inzamam was previously the national team’s chief selector before being succeeded by Misbah-ul-Haq, who is also head coach.
“Both legends, it is important who can teach the players better,” Afridi said during a question and answer session on Twitter.
Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.
