Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi made a hilarious joke about iconic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar when asked who his favourite actor was.
Instead of choosing one of the many talented actors in the world today, Afridi took a more creative route and said: “Shoaib Actor”.
Shoaib Actor 😂
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020
Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
