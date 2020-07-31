Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi made a hilarious joke about iconic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar when asked who his favourite actor was.

Instead of choosing one of the many talented actors in the world today, Afridi took a more creative route and said: “Shoaib Actor”.

Shoaib Actor 😂 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi thinks Inzamam-ul-Haq is a better batting coach than Younis Khan?

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 140 ( 21.88 % ) Waqar Younis 24 ( 3.75 % ) Javed Miandad 44 ( 6.88 % ) Shahid Afridi 98 ( 15.31 % ) Imran Khan 185 ( 28.91 % ) Zaheer Abbas 11 ( 1.72 % ) Younis Khan 34 ( 5.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 25 ( 3.91 % ) Saeed Anwar 61 ( 9.53 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 2.19 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 140 ( 21.88 % ) Waqar Younis 24 ( 3.75 % ) Javed Miandad 44 ( 6.88 % ) Shahid Afridi 98 ( 15.31 % ) Imran Khan 185 ( 28.91 % ) Zaheer Abbas 11 ( 1.72 % ) Younis Khan 34 ( 5.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 25 ( 3.91 % ) Saeed Anwar 61 ( 9.53 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 2.19 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...