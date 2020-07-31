Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi said that the “Indian team was lucky” when asked why he struggled against them in World Cup matches.

In four 50-over World Cup matches, Afridi has made scores of 6, 9, 19, and 22 against India.

As for the T20 World Cup, his scores are even worse as they are 0, 8, and 8.

“I think [the] Indian team was lucky,” Afridi said on Twitter.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

