Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that the two best batsmen he bowled to were West Indies legend Brian Lara and South Africa great AB de Villiers.

Afridi made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Lara and de Villiers — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Lara represented his country in 131 Tests, where he accumulated 11,953 runs, which included 34 centuries and 48 half-centuries, at an average of 52.88.

The 51-year-old will forever be remembered as the man who single-handedly tore England apart after he scored 400 not out against them in 2004, which to this day still remains the record for the highest individual score in a Test match.

He also featured in 299 ODIs, where he scored 10,405 runs, which included 19 hundreds and 63 fifties, at an average of 40.48.

De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, De Villiers featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

