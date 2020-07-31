Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Shahid Afridi has revealed that captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma are his two favourite India batsmen.

Kohli is widely regarded as the best captain and batsmen in the game today, while Rohit is right up there as well and is believed to be among the top openers too.

The former Pakistan captain and all-rounder chose the duo when holding a question and answer session on Twitter.

Kohli and Rohit Sharma — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 2 ( 66.67 % ) Rohit Sharma 0 ( 0 % ) MS Dhoni 1 ( 33.33 % ) Mohammed Shami 0 ( 0 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 0 ( 0 % ) Hardik Pandya 0 ( 0 % ) Lokesh Rahul 0 ( 0 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 0 ( 0 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 0 ( 0 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 0 ( 0 % ) Back

