Shahid Afridi reveals which current Pakistan player ‘should have been given more chances’

Legendary Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes that left-arm seamer Junaid Khan “should have been given more chances”.

Junaid has represented Pakistan in 22 Tests, 76 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals thus far.

However, he last played international cricket in May 2019 and was overlooked for the upcoming series against England even though Pakistan took a much bigger squad.

Knowing just how talented Junaid is, Afridi admitted that the 30-year-old should have been utilised more by Pakistan.

“He should have been given more chances,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

