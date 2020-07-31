Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shahid Afridi named Australia opener Aaron Finch and batsman Glenn Maxwell as his favourite big hitters.

Afridi’s revelation came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

His choices are very interesting, especially given the plethora of talented power hitters in the game right now, such as India’s Rohit Sharma and England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan.

Maxwell and Finch — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

