Shahid Afridi picked Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell as his favourite big hitters
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan great Shahid Afridi named Australia opener Aaron Finch and batsman Glenn Maxwell as his favourite big hitters.
Afridi’s revelation came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
His choices are very interesting, especially given the plethora of talented power hitters in the game right now, such as India’s Rohit Sharma and England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi reveals which current Pakistan player “should have been given more chances”
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related