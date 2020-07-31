Shahid Afridi reveals his dream for Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi is hoping that limited overs skipper Babar Azam is able to become one of the country’s legendary batsmen.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman over the past 12 months and is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming series against England.

With the 25-year-old being regarded as one of the best players in the world today, Afridi sees a really bright future ahead of him.

Hopefully Babar will become as good as the other legends — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

“Hopefully Babar will become as good as the other legends,” Afridi said on Twitter.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 140 ( 21.88 % ) Waqar Younis 24 ( 3.75 % ) Javed Miandad 44 ( 6.88 % ) Shahid Afridi 98 ( 15.31 % ) Imran Khan 185 ( 28.91 % ) Zaheer Abbas 11 ( 1.72 % ) Younis Khan 34 ( 5.31 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 25 ( 3.91 % ) Saeed Anwar 61 ( 9.53 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 4 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 14 ( 2.19 % ) Back

