Shahid Afridi reveals his dream for Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi is hoping that limited overs skipper Babar Azam is able to become one of the country’s legendary batsmen.
Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman over the past 12 months and is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming series against England.
With the 25-year-old being regarded as one of the best players in the world today, Afridi sees a really bright future ahead of him.
Hopefully Babar will become as good as the other legends
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020
“Hopefully Babar will become as good as the other legends,” Afridi said on Twitter.
The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.
Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Shahid Afridi makes surprising choices when naming his favourite big hitters