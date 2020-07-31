Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has called rising star Haider Ali “talented” and believes that the 19-year-old’s “hard work will determine his success”.

Haider received a central contract for the 2020-2021 season and was picked for the upcoming series against England following an impressive Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign earlier this year.

The teenager scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

Afridi is well aware of how good Haider can be, but noted that the young star will have to work hard to keep improving his game.

He is talented, his hardwork will determine his success — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

“He is talented, his hard work will determine his success,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

