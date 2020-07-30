Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has revealed that he used to get legendary Australia captain and batsman Ricky Ponting out a lot early on in his career.

Despite this, Akram noted that Ponting went on to become “one of the greats of the game”.

Ponting is the second-highest run-scorer in Test history with 13,378 runs in 168 matches, which included 41 centuries and 62 fifties, at an average of 51.85.

He is also the third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket with 13,704 runs in 375 games, which included 30 hundreds and 82 half-centuries, at an average of 42.03.

In regards to his T20 International career, Ponting made 401 runs in 17 matches at an average of 28.64. He struck two half-centuries, which included a career-best knock of 98 not out.

Akram, meanwhile, represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“I used to get Ricky Ponting out at the start of his career but he, later on, turned out to be one of the greats of the game,” Akram told former Pakistan cricketer Tanveer Ahmed in a YouTube interview as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Akram reveals why Brian Lara scored a lot of runs against Pakistan

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 10 ( 21.74 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 2 ( 4.35 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Ricky Ponting 4 ( 8.7 % ) Viv Richards 3 ( 6.52 % ) Jacques Kallis 1 ( 2.17 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Wasim Akram 15 ( 32.61 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 4.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1 ( 2.17 % ) Back

Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 10 ( 21.74 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 2 ( 4.35 % ) Shane Warne 0 ( 0 % ) Brian Lara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Ricky Ponting 4 ( 8.7 % ) Viv Richards 3 ( 6.52 % ) Jacques Kallis 1 ( 2.17 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 4 ( 8.7 % ) Wasim Akram 15 ( 32.61 % ) Glenn McGrath 2 ( 4.35 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1 ( 2.17 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...