Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has admitted that he really liked the way iconic New Zealand batsman Martin Crowe played.

Akram recalled how Crowe, who tragically passed away in 2016, scored two centuries against Pakistan in one particular series.

He also remembered the way Crowe used to trouble him and Waqar Younis, even though they were, and still are, one of the best bowling pairs in the history of the game.

“Why I like Marin Crowe is there was a series in which Crowe scored two centuries against us,” Akram told former Pakistan cricketer Tanveer Ahmed in a YouTube interview as quoted by the Hindustan Times. “So I asked him how did play us? He said ‘[I] played both of you (Wasim and Waqar) on the front foot and for the in-swing. The outside automatically used to go past the outside edge. Out-swing will trouble you when you go to chase the ball’.

“So that was his simple technique. When played us on the front foot we used to bowl bouncers at him which hampered our lines.”

Crowe represented New Zealand in 77 Test matches and scored 5,444 runs, which included 17 centuries and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 45.36.

He also played 143 ODIs and amassed 4,704 runs, which included four centuries and 34 fifties, at an average of 38.55.

Akram, meanwhile, played 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

