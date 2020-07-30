Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf is set to travel to England on the weekend after testing negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) for the second time.

Rauf tested negative the first time on Monday and returned the same result on Wednesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.

Rauf had previously tested positive for the virus five times, which is why he didn’t travel with Pakistan to England in the first place.

Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has joined the Pakistan team in Derby after being in isolation for five days in England, during which he tested negative for the coronavirus twice.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

