Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is excited to see Pakistan batsman Babar Azam take on the England pace trio of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer in the upcoming Test series.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s limited overs captain, is expected to play a vital role with the bat in the series.

In the two four-day intra-squad practice matches Pakistan played in Derby, Azam made scores of 12, 58, 32 and 25 not out.

Bring it on! — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 28, 2020

“Bring it on!” Hogg said on Twitter after a fan asked him whether he was looking forward to seeing Azam put his skills to the test against the England pace trio.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

