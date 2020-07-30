Bring it on! Brad Hogg excited to see Pakistan star Babar Azam battle Anderson, Broad and Archer

Posted on by
Brad Hogg said bring it on as he is excited about Babar Azam's battle with James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer England Pakistan cricket

Brad Hogg on Babar Azam’s battle with James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer: “Bring it on”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is excited to see Pakistan batsman Babar Azam take on the England pace trio of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer in the upcoming Test series.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s limited overs captain, is expected to play a vital role with the bat in the series.

In the two four-day intra-squad practice matches Pakistan played in Derby, Azam made scores of 12, 58, 32 and 25 not out.

“Bring it on!” Hogg said on Twitter after a fan asked him whether he was looking forward to seeing Azam put his skills to the test against the England pace trio.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Sachin Tendulkar recalls when he once fielded for Pakistan

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply