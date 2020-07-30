Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of not helping him with his life ban after Umar Akmal’s ban was reduced from three years to 18 months.

The decision to halve Akmal’s ban for corruption was taken by an independent adjudicator, retired Supreme Court judge, Faqir Mohammad Khokhar.

The 30-year-old was banned by the PCB for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He filed an appeal in May, but even though his ban was shortened, he is still mulling over the option of lodging another appeal to get it “reduced further.”

Kaneria questioned why players like Akmal are receiving preferential treatment and getting their bans decreased while there is a “zero tolerance policy” in regards to his case.

Kaneria was given a life ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in 2009.

Zero Tolerance policy only apply on Danish kaneria not on others,can anybody answer the reason why I get life ban not others,Are policy applies only on cast,colour and powerfull background.Iam Hindu and proud of it that’s my background and my dharam. — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) July 29, 2020

“Zero tolerance policy only [applies] on Danish Kaneria [and] not on others, can anybody answer the reason why I [got a] life ban [and] not others? Are [policies applied] only on [caste], colour and powerful backgrounds? I am Hindu and proud of it that’s my background and my dharam,” Kaneria said on Twitter.

