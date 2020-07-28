Younis Khan reveals which two senior Pakistan players are facing issues

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has revealed that Test captain Azhar Ali and veteran batsman Asad Shafiq are facing “issues” ahead of the England series.

Younis has vowed to keep working with the duo, who are expected to play crucial roles during the Test series, which begins next month.

In the two four-day intra-squad practice matches Pakistan played in Derby, Azhar made scores of 31, 120, 6 and 28.

As for Shafiq, he scored 51, 67, nine and zero not out.

“I [will] try to keep an eye on the issues being faced by Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq. I keep an eye on off the field events as well,” Younis, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Focusing is very important. I try to lead them wherever possible. In England, issues in batting become very clear for everyone to see. We cannot change anyone’s technique here. We can identify shot selection. Our batting line-up is capable of doing well. We want to play good cricket with a positive approach.”

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

