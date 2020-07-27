Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was a competitive person who liked to win, but he was very humble as well, according to former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif.
Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.
He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.
As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.
He liked to win and he was a very humble person off the pitch. This balance always seemed brilliant to me.
“He liked to win and he was a very humble person off the pitch. This balance always seemed brilliant to me,” Latif said on Twitter.
