Rashid Latif reveals it was amazing to watch which Pakistan legend play?

Rashid Latif said it was amazing to watch Inzamam-ul-Haq play Pakistan cricket

Rashid Latif: “It was amazing to watch him play, so imagine watching him every day in practice”

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has admitted that it was “amazing” to watch legendary captain Inzamam-ul-Haq play.

Inzamam made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

The former chief selector also featured in one T20 International, where he accumulated 11 runs.

“It was amazing to watch him play, so imagine watching him every day in practice,” Latif said on Twitter.

