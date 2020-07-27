Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan named limited overs captain Babar Azam among the “best batsmen of the generation”.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman over the last 12 months and is widely hailed as one of the top batsmen in the world today.

In addition to Azam, Junaid also picked England Test captain Joe Root, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Australia batsman Steve Smith.

However, the 30-year-old said that India captain Virat Kohli is the “best of the lot” since he has “performed outstandingly in all three formats” and achieved an incredible amount in his career so far.

“No doubt Kohli is the best batsman in all three formats. If you ask anyone, they’d say that guys like Babar Azam, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith are the best batsmen of the generation, but the best of the lot is Kohli because he’s performed outstandingly in all three formats,” Junaid told the Cricingif show on YouTube as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Azam is currently in England with the Pakistan team, where he is preparing for the Test and T20 series.

The national team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 8 ( 25 % ) Babar Azam 18 ( 56.25 % ) Steve Smith 3 ( 9.38 % ) Ben Stokes 0 ( 0 % ) Kane Williamson 0 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 1 ( 3.13 % ) Pat Cummins 0 ( 0 % ) Rohit Sharma 1 ( 3.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 0 ( 0 % ) Kagiso Rabada 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1 ( 3.13 % )

