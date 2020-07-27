Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Junaid Khan said that India captain Virat Kohli is “just a normal batsman” after recalling how he dismissed him three times in one series.

This occurred during the ODI series between India and Pakistan in December 2012 to January 2013, where Junaid got Kohli out in all three matches.

Pakistan ended up winning the series, which took place in India, 2-1.

“The first ball I bowled to him was a wide but the next ball when I beat him, I thought ‘well, he’s just a normal batsman’,” Junaid told the Cricingif show on YouTube as quoted by the Hindustan Times. “Virat jokingly told me ahead of the series that these are Indian pitches and that balls won’t move much here. I said ‘we’ll see, because I have plenty of momentum with me as well’.

“Before that tour, I was playing domestic cricket in Faisalabad. I had bowled around 35-40 overs in each match so I had developed momentum heading into the series. I was making a comeback in the ODIs and when we were heading to India, I knew in my mind that this is my only chance to stage a strong comeback into the team. Secondly, I knew if I would perform well in India, I would need to take wickets.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Imam-ul-Haq reveals why he cried in the shower for hours

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 0 ( 0 % ) Babar Azam 0 ( 0 % ) Steve Smith 0 ( 0 % ) Ben Stokes 0 ( 0 % ) Kane Williamson 0 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 0 ( 0 % ) Pat Cummins 0 ( 0 % ) Rohit Sharma 0 ( 0 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 0 ( 0 % ) Kagiso Rabada 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 0 ( 0 % ) Babar Azam 0 ( 0 % ) Steve Smith 0 ( 0 % ) Ben Stokes 0 ( 0 % ) Kane Williamson 0 ( 0 % ) Rashid Khan 0 ( 0 % ) Pat Cummins 0 ( 0 % ) Rohit Sharma 0 ( 0 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 0 ( 0 % ) Kagiso Rabada 0 ( 0 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...