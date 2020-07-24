Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ramiz Raja has revealed that legendary captain and all-rounder Imran Khan helped turn Inzamam-ul-Haq into a hero from a nobody.

Ramiz’s comments come after he believes the same can be done with young up and coming batsman Haider Ali.

Inzamam is widely considered to be one of Pakistan’s best captains and among the country’s top batsmen too.

“He (Haider) should be taken along with the team the way [then-captain] Imran Khan took Inzamam-ul-Haq and turned him into a hero from [a] nobody,” Ramiz said during a live session with fans on his YouTube channel as quoted by Dawn.

Haider is currently with the Pakistan team in England, where he could make his international debut during the Test or T20 series.

The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ramiz Raja reveals which Pakistan cricketer could be the next Babar Azam

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...