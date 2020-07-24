Image courtesy of: Ary Sports
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja feels that up and coming batsman Haider Ali has the chance to become a superstar in the upcoming England series.
Haider has not made his international debut yet, but that is likely to happen during the Test or T20 series.
He impressed during Pakistan’s recent four-day intra-squad practice match in Derby as he made scores of 21 and 51.
“I hope when Haider returns from the England tour, he will be a superstar because he has a lot of potential,” Ramiz said during a live session with fans on his YouTube channel as quoted by Dawn.
The Pakistan team is currently in Derby, but will travel to Manchester on August 1 prior to the start of the Test series.
Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England, with the first Test starting on August 5 in Manchester and the T20 series beginning on August 28 at the same venue.
